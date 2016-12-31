AZTECA DEPORTES
Clemson blanquea a Ohio State y disputará la final colegial
Deshaun Watson encabeza victoria de Clemson y jugarán ante Alabama para definir al campeón de la NCAAF
Ritual NFL
Keniana Sumgong fija récord en carrera San Silvestre
Jemina Sumgong finaliza el año con récord en carrera San Silvestre
Otros Deportes
Alabama avanza a la final del NCAAF
Alabama domina a Washington con una implacable defensa
Ritual NFL
Posible regreso de Omar Bravo a Chivas
Omar Bravo no entró en los planes de Railhawks y podría regresar a Chivas
Liga Bancomer MX
Cristian Pellerano motivado con plantel de Veracruz
Pellerano y Veracruz con la misión de salir del problema porcentual
Liga Bancomer MX
Liverpool asegura subliderato
Los ‘Reds’ vencen 1-0 al Manchester City en fin de año
Futbol Internacional
Previo | Green Bay Packers vs Detrot Lions
Aaron Rodgers y Matthew Stafford se verán las caras en un juego crucial para avanzar a postemporada
Ritual NFL
Se acerca el WGC-Mexico Championship
No te pierdas este gran evento en México. Compra tus entradas en superboletos.com
Azteca Golf
31/12/2016 - 20:11
Toluca y Puebla empatan 1-1 en último juego de preparación
31/12/2016 - 19:07
Liverpool vence 1-0 a Manchester City y se consolida como sublíder
31/12/2016 - 18:05
Cristian Pellerano confía en lograr victorias con Veracruz
31/12/2016 - 17:05
Rafael Nadal conquista por cuarta vez torneo de Abu Dabi
31/12/2016 - 16:04
Jezreel Corrales logra exitosa defensa en Japón
31/12/2016 - 15:04
Pumas cierra pretemporada con triunfo a su filial de Segunda División
RESULTADOS DE
Eliminatoria
Jornada 14
martes 15 de noviembre , 2016
|
Honduras
3 - 1
|
Trinidad y Tobago
|
Costa Rica
4 - 0
|
Estados Unidos
|
Panamá
0 - 0
|
México
Temporada 2016-2017
Jornada 6
martes 06 de diciembre , 2016
|
Barcelona
4 - 0
|
Mönchengladbach
|
Benfica
1 - 2
|
Napoli
|
Dynamo Kyiv
6 - 0
|
Besiktas
|
Basel
1 - 4
|
Arsenal
|
Bayern München
1 - 0
|
Atlético
|
Man City
1 - 1
|
Celtic
|
PSV
0 - 0
|
FC Rostov
|
PSG
2 - 2
|
Ludogorets
miércoles 07 de diciembre , 2016
|
Leverkusen
3 - 0
|
Monaco
|
Club Brugge
0 - 2
|
FC København
|
FC Porto
5 - 0
|
Leicester
|
Juventus
2 - 0
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
Legia Warsaw
1 - 0
|
Sporting Lisbon
|
Lyon
0 - 0
|
Sevilla
|
Real Madrid
2 - 2
|
BVB
|
Tottenham
3 - 1
|
CSKA
Liga BBVA 2016-2017
Jornada 16
viernes 16 de diciembre , 2016
|
Alavés
1 - 0
|
Real Betis
sábado 17 de diciembre , 2016
|
Sporting de Gijón
1 - 3
|
Villarreal
|
Atlético
1 - 0
|
Las Palmas
|
Granada CF
0 - 2
|
Real Sociedad
|
Sevilla
4 - 1
|
Málaga
domingo 18 de diciembre , 2016
|
Leganés
1 - 1
|
Eibar
|
Deportivo Coruña
2 - 0
|
Osasuna
|
Barcelona
4 - 1
|
Espanyol
lunes 19 de diciembre , 2016
|
Athletic Club
2 - 1
|
Celta de Vigo
miércoles 22 de febrero , 2017
|
Valencia CF
-
|
Real Madrid
Europa League 2016-2017
Jornada 6
jueves 08 de diciembre , 2016
|
FK Qarabag
1 - 2
|
Fiorentina
|
Konyaspor
0 - 1
|
KAA Gent
|
Osmanlispor
2 - 0
|
FC Zürich
|
PAOK Salonika
2 - 0
|
Slovan Liberec
|
Sporting Braga
2 - 4
|
Shakhtar
|
Villarreal
2 - 1
|
Steaua Bucharest
|
Mainz 05
2 - 0
|
FK Qabala
|
APOEL
2 - 0
|
Olympiakos
|
AZ
3 - 2
|
Zenit
|
Astra Giurgiu
0 - 0
|
Roma
|
BSC Young Boys
3 - 0
|
FC Astana
|
Feyenoord
0 - 1
|
Fenerbahçe
|
Maccabi Tel Aviv
2 - 1
|
Dundalk
|
Anderlecht
2 - 3
|
St Etienne
|
SK Rapid Wien
1 - 1
|
Athletic Club
|
Viktoria Plzen
3 - 2
|
FK Austria Wien
|
Zorya Luhansk
0 - 2
|
Man Utd
|
FC Red Bull Salzburg
2 - 0
|
Schalke 04
|
Internazionale
2 - 1
|
Sparta Prague
|
Nice
2 - 1
|
FK Krasnodar
|
Panathinaikos
0 - 2
|
Celta de Vigo
|
Southampton
1 - 1
|
Hapoel Beer Sheva
|
Standard Liège
1 - 1
|
Ajax
viernes 09 de diciembre , 2016
|
Sassuolo
0 - 2
|
KRC Genk
Premier League 2016
Jornada 19
viernes 30 de diciembre , 2016
|
Hull City
2 - 2
|
Everton
sábado 31 de diciembre , 2016
|
Burnley
4 - 1
|
Sunderland
|
Chelsea
4 - 2
|
Stoke City
|
Leicester
1 - 0
|
West Ham
|
Man Utd
2 - 1
|
Middlesbrough
|
Southampton
1 - 2
|
West Bromwich
|
Swansea
0 - 3
|
Bournemouth
|
Liverpool
1 - 0
|
Man City
domingo 01 de enero , 2017
|
Watford
-
|
Tottenham
|
Arsenal
-
|
Crystal Palace
Serie A 2016
Jornada 18
martes 20 de diciembre , 2016
|
Atalanta
2 - 1
|
Empoli
miércoles 21 de diciembre , 2016
|
Internazionale
3 - 0
|
Lazio
jueves 22 de diciembre , 2016
|
Cagliari
4 - 3
|
Sassuolo
|
Fiorentina
3 - 3
|
Napoli
|
Palermo
1 - 1
|
Pescara
|
Roma
3 - 1
|
Chievo
|
Sampdoria
0 - 0
|
Udinese
|
Torino
1 - 0
|
Genoa
miércoles 08 de febrero , 2017
|
Crotone
-
|
Juventus
|
Bologna
-
|
Milan
Liga Bundesliga 2016
Jornada 16
martes 20 de diciembre , 2016
|
BVB
1 - 1
|
FC Augsburg
|
Mönchengladbach
1 - 2
|
Wolfsburg
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
3 - 0
|
Mainz 05
|
Hamburgo
2 - 1
|
Schalke 04
miércoles 21 de diciembre , 2016
|
FC KOLN
1 - 1
|
Leverkusen
|
Bayern München
3 - 0
|
RB Leipzig
|
FC Ingolstadt 04
1 - 2
|
Freiburg
|
Hertha BSC
2 - 0
|
SV Darmstadt 98
|
Hoffenheim
1 - 1
|
Werder Bremen
Liga Francesa 2016-2017
Jornada 17
sábado 10 de diciembre , 2016
|
Dijon
1 - 2
|
Marseille
|
Bordeaux
0 - 4
|
Monaco
|
Bastia
2 - 0
|
Metz
|
Lille
2 - 1
|
Montpellier
|
Nancy
2 - 0
|
Angers
|
Toulouse
3 - 2
|
Lorient
domingo 11 de diciembre , 2016
|
Lyon
1 - 0
|
Rennes
|
St Etienne
1 - 0
|
Guingamp
|
PSG
2 - 2
|
Nice
miércoles 18 de enero , 2017
|
Nantes
-
|
Caen
MLS 2016
Final
sábado 10 de diciembre , 2016
|
Toronto FC
0(4) - 0(5)
|
Seattle Sounders FC
Sudamericana 2016
Final - Vuelta
miércoles 07 de diciembre , 2016
|
Chapecoense
0 - 0
|
Atlético Nacional
Eredivisie 2016
Jornada 17
viernes 16 de diciembre , 2016
|
Willem II
2 - 1
|
sc Heerenveen
sábado 17 de diciembre , 2016
|
Roda JC Kerkrade
0 - 0
|
FC Utrecht
|
Feyenoord
3 - 1
|
Vitesse
|
FC Twente
1 - 2
|
AZ
domingo 18 de diciembre , 2016
|
Excelsior
2 - 2
|
N.E.C.
|
ADO Den Haag
1 - 0
|
Sparta Rotterdam
|
FC Groningen
1 - 1
|
Go Ahead Eagles
|
Heracles Almelo
3 - 0
|
PEC Zwolle
|
Ajax
1 - 1
|
PSV
Primeira Liga 2016
Jornada 15
jueves 15 de diciembre , 2016
|
FC Porto
2 - 1
|
Marítimo
miércoles 21 de diciembre , 2016
|
Benfica
2 - 0
|
Rio Ave
jueves 22 de diciembre , 2016
|
CD Nacional
0 - 2
|
Boavista
|
Feirense
2 - 0
|
Paços de Ferreira
|
Sporting Braga
2 - 1
|
Moreirense
|
Belenenses
0 - 1
|
Sporting Lisbon
|
GD Chaves
1 - 0
|
Estoril Praia
viernes 23 de diciembre , 2016
|
Vitória Setúbal
3 - 0
|
Tondela
|
Arouca
0 - 1
|
Vitória Guimarães
Eliminatoria
Jornada 12
martes 15 de noviembre , 2016
|
Bolivia
1 - 0
|
Paraguay
|
Ecuador
3 - 0
|
Venezuela
|
Argentina
3 - 0
|
Colombia
|
Chile
3 - 1
|
Uruguay
|
Perú
0 - 2
|
Brasil
Eliminatoria
Jornada 4
viernes 11 de noviembre , 2016
|
Armenia
3 - 2
|
Montenegro
|
República Checa
2 - 1
|
Noruega
|
Dinamarca
4 - 1
|
Kazakhstan
|
Inglaterra
3 - 0
|
Escocia
|
Francia
2 - 1
|
Suecia
|
Malta
0 - 1
|
Eslovenia
|
Northern Ireland
4 - 0
|
Azerbaiyán
|
Rumania
0 - 3
|
Polonia
|
San Marino
0 - 8
|
Alemania
|
Eslovaquia
4 - 0
|
Lituania
sábado 12 de noviembre , 2016
|
Austria
0 - 1
|
República de Irlanda
|
Croacia
2 - 0
|
Islandia
|
Georgia
1 - 1
|
Moldavia
|
Turquía
2 - 0
|
Kosovo
|
Albania
0 - 3
|
Israel
|
Liechtenstein
0 - 4
|
Italia
|
España
4 - 0
|
Macedonia
|
Ucrania
1 - 0
|
Finlandia
|
País de Gales
1 - 1
|
Serbia
domingo 13 de noviembre , 2016
|
Bulgaria
1 - 0
|
Bielorrusia
|
Chipre
3 - 1
|
Gibraltar
|
Hungría
4 - 0
|
Andorra
|
Luxembourg
1 - 3
|
Holanda
|
Suiza
2 - 0
|
Faroe Islands
|
Bélgica
8 - 1
|
Estonia
|
Greece
1 - 1
|
Bosnia Herzegovina
|
Portugal
4 - 1
|
Letonia
Clausura
Quarter-finals
martes 21 de febrero , 2017
|
Deportivo Saprissa
-
|
Pachuca
miércoles 22 de febrero , 2017
|
Tigres
-
|
Pumas
|
New York RB
-
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
jueves 23 de febrero , 2017
|
FC Dallas
-
|
Árabe Unido
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Costa Rica
|6
|2
|
México
|4
|3
|
Panamá
|4
|4
|
Honduras
|3
|5
|
Trinidad y Tobago
|0
|6
|
Estados Unidos
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Arsenal
|14
|2
PSG
|12
|3
Ludogorets
|3
|4
Basel
|2
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Napoli
|11
|2
Benfica
|8
|3
Besiktas
|7
|4
Dynamo Kyiv
|5
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Barcelona
|15
|2
Man City
|9
|3
Mönchengladbach
|5
|4
Celtic
|3
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Atlético
|15
|2
Bayern München
|12
|3
FC Rostov
|5
|4
PSV
|2
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Monaco
|11
|2
Leverkusen
|10
|3
Tottenham
|7
|4
CSKA
|3
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
BVB
|14
|2
Real Madrid
|12
|3
Legia Warsaw
|4
|4
Sporting Lisbon
|3
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Leicester
|13
|2
FC Porto
|11
|3
FC København
|9
|4
Club Brugge
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Juventus
|14
|2
Sevilla
|11
|3
Lyon
|8
|4
Dinamo Zagreb
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Real Madrid
|37
|2
|
Barcelona
|34
|3
|
Sevilla
|33
|4
|
Villarreal
|29
|5
|
Real Sociedad
|29
|6
|
Atlético
|28
|7
|
Athletic Club
|26
|8
|
Eibar
|23
|9
|
Espanyol
|22
|10
|
Las Palmas
|21
|11
|
Málaga
|21
|12
|
Alavés
|21
|13
|
Celta de Vigo
|21
|14
|
Real Betis
|18
|15
|
Deportivo Coruña
|16
|16
|
Leganés
|16
|17
|
Valencia CF
|12
|18
|
Sporting de Gijón
|12
|19
|
Granada CF
|9
|20
|
Osasuna
|7
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Fenerbahçe
|13
|2
Man Utd
|12
|3
Feyenoord
|7
|4
Zorya Luhansk
|2
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
APOEL
|12
|2
Olympiakos
|8
|3
BSC Young Boys
|8
|4
FC Astana
|5
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
St Etienne
|12
|2
Anderlecht
|11
|3
Mainz 05
|9
|4
FK Qabala
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Zenit
|15
|2
AZ
|8
|3
Maccabi Tel Aviv
|7
|4
Dundalk
|4
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Roma
|12
|2
Astra Giurgiu
|8
|3
Viktoria Plzen
|6
|4
FK Austria Wien
|5
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
KRC Genk
|12
|2
Athletic Club
|10
|3
SK Rapid Wien
|6
|4
Sassuolo
|5
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Ajax
|14
|2
Celta de Vigo
|9
|3
Standard Liège
|7
|4
Panathinaikos
|1
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Shakhtar
|18
|2
KAA Gent
|8
|3
Sporting Braga
|6
|4
Konyaspor
|1
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Schalke 04
|15
|2
FK Krasnodar
|7
|3
FC Red Bull Salzburg
|7
|4
Nice
|6
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Fiorentina
|13
|2
PAOK Salonika
|10
|3
FK Qarabag
|7
|4
Slovan Liberec
|4
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Sparta Prague
|12
|2
Hapoel Beer Sheva
|8
|3
Southampton
|8
|4
Internazionale
|6
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Osmanlispor
|10
|2
Villarreal
|9
|3
FC Zürich
|6
|4
Steaua Bucharest
|6
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Chelsea
|49
|2
|
Liverpool
|43
|3
|
Man City
|39
|4
|
Arsenal
|37
|5
|
Tottenham
|36
|6
|
Man Utd
|36
|7
|
Everton
|27
|8
|
West Bromwich
|26
|9
|
Southampton
|24
|10
|
Bournemouth
|24
|11
|
Burnley
|23
|12
|
Watford
|22
|13
|
West Ham
|22
|14
|
Stoke City
|21
|15
|
Leicester
|20
|16
|
Middlesbrough
|18
|17
|
Crystal Palace
|16
|18
|
Sunderland
|14
|19
|
Hull City
|13
|20
|
Swansea
|12
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Juventus
|42
|2
|
Roma
|38
|3
|
Napoli
|35
|4
|
Lazio
|34
|5
|
Milan
|33
|6
|
Atalanta
|32
|7
|
Internazionale
|30
|8
|
Torino
|28
|9
|
Fiorentina
|27
|10
|
Udinese
|25
|11
|
Chievo
|25
|12
|
Genoa
|23
|13
|
Sampdoria
|23
|14
|
Cagliari
|23
|15
|
Bologna
|20
|16
|
Sassuolo
|17
|17
|
Empoli
|14
|18
|
Palermo
|10
|19
|
Crotone
|9
|20
|
Pescara
|9
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Bayern München
|39
|2
|
RB Leipzig
|36
|3
|
Hertha BSC
|30
|4
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|29
|5
|
Hoffenheim
|28
|6
|
BVB
|27
|7
|
Köln
|25
|8
|
Freiburg
|23
|9
|
Leverkusen
|21
|10
|
Mainz 05
|20
|11
|
Schalke 04
|18
|12
|
FC Augsburg
|18
|13
|
Wolfsburg
|16
|14
|
Mönchengladbach
|16
|15
|
Werder Bremen
|16
|16
|
Hamburgo
|13
|17
|
FC Ingolstadt 04
|12
|18
|
SV Darmstadt 98
|8
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Nice
|44
|2
|
Monaco
|42
|3
|
PSG
|39
|4
|
Lyon
|34
|5
|
Guingamp
|30
|6
|
Marseille
|30
|7
|
Rennes
|28
|8
|
St Etienne
|26
|9
|
Toulouse
|26
|10
|
Bordeaux
|25
|11
|
Montpellier
|22
|12
|
Lille
|21
|13
|
Nancy
|21
|14
|
Bastia
|20
|15
|
Dijon
|19
|16
|
Angers
|19
|17
|
Nantes
|19
|18
|
Metz
|19
|19
|
Caen
|18
|20
|
Lorient
|15
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Feyenoord
|42
|2
|
Ajax
|37
|3
|
PSV
|34
|4
|
sc Heerenveen
|29
|5
|
AZ
|28
|6
|
FC Utrecht
|25
|7
|
FC Twente
|24
|8
|
Vitesse
|23
|9
|
Heracles Almelo
|21
|10
|
FC Groningen
|20
|11
|
Willem II
|19
|12
|
N.E.C.
|19
|13
|
Sparta Rotterdam
|17
|14
|
ADO Den Haag
|17
|15
|
Excelsior
|16
|16
|
PEC Zwolle
|14
|17
|
Roda JC Kerkrade
|13
|18
|
Go Ahead Eagles
|12
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
|
Benfica
|38
|2
|
FC Porto
|34
|3
|
Sporting Braga
|32
|4
|
Sporting Lisbon
|30
|5
|
Vitória Guimarães
|30
|6
|
Rio Ave
|23
|7
|
GD Chaves
|22
|8
|
Marítimo
|20
|9
|
Vitória Setúbal
|19
|10
|
Boavista
|17
|11
|
Belenenses
|17
|12
|
Arouca
|17
|13
|
Paços de Ferreira
|16
|14
|
Estoril Praia
|15
|15
|
Feirense
|14
|16
|
CD Nacional
|11
|17
|
Moreirense
|11
|18
|
Tondela
|10
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Brasil
|27
|2
Uruguay
|23
|3
Ecuador
|20
|4
Chile
|20
|5
Argentina
|19
|6
Colombia
|18
|7
Paraguay
|15
|8
Perú
|14
|9
Bolivia
|7
|10
Venezuela
|5
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Francia
|10
|2
Holanda
|7
|3
Suecia
|7
|4
Bulgaria
|6
|5
Bielorrusia
|2
|6
Luxembourg
|1
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Suiza
|12
|2
Portugal
|9
|3
Hungría
|7
|4
Faroe Islands
|4
|5
Letonia
|3
|6
Andorra
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Alemania
|12
|2
Northern Ireland
|7
|3
Azerbaiyán
|7
|4
República Checa
|5
|5
Noruega
|3
|6
San Marino
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
República de Irlanda
|10
|2
Serbia
|8
|3
País de Gales
|6
|4
Austria
|4
|5
Georgia
|2
|6
Moldavia
|1
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Polonia
|10
|2
Montenegro
|7
|3
Dinamarca
|6
|4
Rumania
|5
|5
Armenia
|3
|6
Kazakhstan
|2
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Inglaterra
|10
|2
Eslovenia
|8
|3
Eslovaquia
|6
|4
Lituania
|5
|5
Escocia
|4
|6
Malta
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
España
|10
|2
Italia
|10
|3
Israel
|9
|4
Albania
|6
|5
Macedonia
|0
|6
Liechtenstein
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Bélgica
|12
|2
Greece
|10
|3
Bosnia Herzegovina
|7
|4
Chipre
|3
|5
Estonia
|3
|6
Gibraltar
|0
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|1
Croacia
|10
|2
Ucrania
|8
|3
Islandia
|7
|4
Turquía
|5
|5
Finlandia
|1
|6
Kosovo
|1
El desastroso año de Cruz Azul
Se acerca el WGC-Mexico Championship
¿Qué le falta a Chivas para ser campeón?
Chivas | Los números de Almeyda
Previo | New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
Previo | Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Previo | Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
Previo | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
#EspecialesProta Un triatlón para la historia
#EspecialesProta La derrota histórica de la Selecc ...
