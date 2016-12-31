AZTECA DEPORTES

Clemson blanquea a Ohio State y disputará la final colegial

Clemson blanquea a Ohio State y disputará la final colegial

Deshaun Watson encabeza victoria de Clemson y jugarán ante Alabama para definir al campeón de la NCAAF

Ritual NFL
Keniana Sumgong fija récord en carrera San Silvestre

Keniana Sumgong fija récord en carrera San Silvestre

Jemina Sumgong finaliza el año con récord en carrera San Silvestre

Otros Deportes
Alabama avanza a la final del NCAAF

Alabama avanza a la final del NCAAF

Alabama domina a Washington con una implacable defensa

Ritual NFL
Posible regreso de Omar Bravo a Chivas

Posible regreso de Omar Bravo a Chivas

Omar Bravo no entró en los planes de Railhawks y podría regresar a Chivas

Liga Bancomer MX
Cristian Pellerano motivado con plantel de Veracruz

Cristian Pellerano motivado con plantel de Veracruz

Pellerano y Veracruz con la misión de salir del problema porcentual

Liga Bancomer MX
Liverpool asegura subliderato

Liverpool asegura subliderato

Los ‘Reds’ vencen 1-0 al Manchester City en fin de año

Futbol Internacional
Previo | Green Bay Packers vs Detrot Lions

Previo | Green Bay Packers vs Detrot Lions

Aaron Rodgers y Matthew Stafford se verán las caras en un juego crucial para avanzar a postemporada

Ritual NFL
Se acerca el WGC-Mexico Championship

Se acerca el WGC-Mexico Championship

No te pierdas este gran evento en México. Compra tus entradas en superboletos.com

Azteca Golf
BREVES

31/12/2016 - 20:11

Toluca y Puebla empatan 1-1 en último juego de preparación

31/12/2016 - 19:07

Liverpool vence 1-0 a Manchester City y se consolida como sublíder

31/12/2016 - 18:05

Cristian Pellerano confía en lograr victorias con Veracruz

31/12/2016 - 17:05

Rafael Nadal conquista por cuarta vez torneo de Abu Dabi

31/12/2016 - 16:04

Jezreel Corrales logra exitosa defensa en Japón

31/12/2016 - 15:04

Pumas cierra pretemporada con triunfo a su filial de Segunda División

RESULTADOS DE

Eliminatoria
Jornada 14

martes 15 de noviembre , 2016

Honduras

3 - 1

Trinidad y Tobago

Costa Rica

4 - 0

Estados Unidos

Panamá

0 - 0

México

Temporada 2016-2017
Jornada 6

martes 06 de diciembre , 2016

Barcelona

4 - 0

Mönchengladbach

Benfica

1 - 2

Napoli

Dynamo Kyiv

6 - 0

Besiktas

Basel

1 - 4

Arsenal

Bayern München

1 - 0

Atlético

Man City

1 - 1

Celtic

PSV

0 - 0

FC Rostov

PSG

2 - 2

Ludogorets

miércoles 07 de diciembre , 2016

Leverkusen

3 - 0

Monaco

Club Brugge

0 - 2

FC København

FC Porto

5 - 0

Leicester

Juventus

2 - 0

Dinamo Zagreb

Legia Warsaw

1 - 0

Sporting Lisbon

Lyon

0 - 0

Sevilla

Real Madrid

2 - 2

BVB

Tottenham

3 - 1

CSKA

Liga BBVA 2016-2017
Jornada 16

viernes 16 de diciembre , 2016

Alavés

1 - 0

Real Betis

sábado 17 de diciembre , 2016

Sporting de Gijón

1 - 3

Villarreal

Atlético

1 - 0

Las Palmas

Granada CF

0 - 2

Real Sociedad

Sevilla

4 - 1

Málaga

domingo 18 de diciembre , 2016

Leganés

1 - 1

Eibar

Deportivo Coruña

2 - 0

Osasuna

Barcelona

4 - 1

Espanyol

lunes 19 de diciembre , 2016

Athletic Club

2 - 1

Celta de Vigo

miércoles 22 de febrero , 2017

Valencia CF

-

Real Madrid

Europa League 2016-2017
Jornada 6

jueves 08 de diciembre , 2016

FK Qarabag

1 - 2

Fiorentina

Konyaspor

0 - 1

KAA Gent

Osmanlispor

2 - 0

FC Zürich

PAOK Salonika

2 - 0

Slovan Liberec

Sporting Braga

2 - 4

Shakhtar

Villarreal

2 - 1

Steaua Bucharest

Mainz 05

2 - 0

FK Qabala

APOEL

2 - 0

Olympiakos

AZ

3 - 2

Zenit

Astra Giurgiu

0 - 0

Roma

BSC Young Boys

3 - 0

FC Astana

Feyenoord

0 - 1

Fenerbahçe

Maccabi Tel Aviv

2 - 1

Dundalk

Anderlecht

2 - 3

St Etienne

SK Rapid Wien

1 - 1

Athletic Club

Viktoria Plzen

3 - 2

FK Austria Wien

Zorya Luhansk

0 - 2

Man Utd

FC Red Bull Salzburg

2 - 0

Schalke 04

Internazionale

2 - 1

Sparta Prague

Nice

2 - 1

FK Krasnodar

Panathinaikos

0 - 2

Celta de Vigo

Southampton

1 - 1

Hapoel Beer Sheva

Standard Liège

1 - 1

Ajax

viernes 09 de diciembre , 2016

Sassuolo

0 - 2

KRC Genk

Premier League 2016
Jornada 19

viernes 30 de diciembre , 2016

Hull City

2 - 2

Everton

sábado 31 de diciembre , 2016

Burnley

4 - 1

Sunderland

Chelsea

4 - 2

Stoke City

Leicester

1 - 0

West Ham

Man Utd

2 - 1

Middlesbrough

Southampton

1 - 2

West Bromwich

Swansea

0 - 3

Bournemouth

Liverpool

1 - 0

Man City

domingo 01 de enero , 2017

Watford

-

Tottenham

Arsenal

-

Crystal Palace

Serie A 2016
Jornada 18

martes 20 de diciembre , 2016

Atalanta

2 - 1

Empoli

miércoles 21 de diciembre , 2016

Internazionale

3 - 0

Lazio

jueves 22 de diciembre , 2016

Cagliari

4 - 3

Sassuolo

Fiorentina

3 - 3

Napoli

Palermo

1 - 1

Pescara

Roma

3 - 1

Chievo

Sampdoria

0 - 0

Udinese

Torino

1 - 0

Genoa

miércoles 08 de febrero , 2017

Crotone

-

Juventus

Bologna

-

Milan

Liga Bundesliga 2016
Jornada 16

martes 20 de diciembre , 2016

BVB

1 - 1

FC Augsburg

Mönchengladbach

1 - 2

Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt

3 - 0

Mainz 05

Hamburgo

2 - 1

Schalke 04

miércoles 21 de diciembre , 2016

FC KOLN

1 - 1

Leverkusen

Bayern München

3 - 0

RB Leipzig

FC Ingolstadt 04

1 - 2

Freiburg

Hertha BSC

2 - 0

SV Darmstadt 98

Hoffenheim

1 - 1

Werder Bremen

Liga Francesa 2016-2017
Jornada 17

sábado 10 de diciembre , 2016

Dijon

1 - 2

Marseille

Bordeaux

0 - 4

Monaco

Bastia

2 - 0

Metz

Lille

2 - 1

Montpellier

Nancy

2 - 0

Angers

Toulouse

3 - 2

Lorient

domingo 11 de diciembre , 2016

Lyon

1 - 0

Rennes

St Etienne

1 - 0

Guingamp

PSG

2 - 2

Nice

miércoles 18 de enero , 2017

Nantes

-

Caen

MLS 2016
Final

sábado 10 de diciembre , 2016

Toronto FC

0(4) - 0(5)

Seattle Sounders FC

Sudamericana 2016
Final - Vuelta

miércoles 07 de diciembre , 2016

Chapecoense

0 - 0

Atlético Nacional

Eredivisie 2016
Jornada 17

viernes 16 de diciembre , 2016

Willem II

2 - 1

sc Heerenveen

sábado 17 de diciembre , 2016

Roda JC Kerkrade

0 - 0

FC Utrecht

Feyenoord

3 - 1

Vitesse

FC Twente

1 - 2

AZ

domingo 18 de diciembre , 2016

Excelsior

2 - 2

N.E.C.

ADO Den Haag

1 - 0

Sparta Rotterdam

FC Groningen

1 - 1

Go Ahead Eagles

Heracles Almelo

3 - 0

PEC Zwolle

Ajax

1 - 1

PSV

Primeira Liga 2016
Jornada 15

jueves 15 de diciembre , 2016

FC Porto

2 - 1

Marítimo

miércoles 21 de diciembre , 2016

Benfica

2 - 0

Rio Ave

jueves 22 de diciembre , 2016

CD Nacional

0 - 2

Boavista

Feirense

2 - 0

Paços de Ferreira

Sporting Braga

2 - 1

Moreirense

Belenenses

0 - 1

Sporting Lisbon

GD Chaves

1 - 0

Estoril Praia

viernes 23 de diciembre , 2016

Vitória Setúbal

3 - 0

Tondela

Arouca

0 - 1

Vitória Guimarães

Eliminatoria
Jornada 12

martes 15 de noviembre , 2016

Bolivia

1 - 0

Paraguay

Ecuador

3 - 0

Venezuela

Argentina

3 - 0

Colombia

Chile

3 - 1

Uruguay

Perú

0 - 2

Brasil

Eliminatoria
Jornada 4

viernes 11 de noviembre , 2016

Armenia

3 - 2

Montenegro

República Checa

2 - 1

Noruega

Dinamarca

4 - 1

Kazakhstan

Inglaterra

3 - 0

Escocia

Francia

2 - 1

Suecia

Malta

0 - 1

Eslovenia

Northern Ireland

4 - 0

Azerbaiyán

Rumania

0 - 3

Polonia

San Marino

0 - 8

Alemania

Eslovaquia

4 - 0

Lituania

sábado 12 de noviembre , 2016

Austria

0 - 1

República de Irlanda

Croacia

2 - 0

Islandia

Georgia

1 - 1

Moldavia

Turquía

2 - 0

Kosovo

Albania

0 - 3

Israel

Liechtenstein

0 - 4

Italia

España

4 - 0

Macedonia

Ucrania

1 - 0

Finlandia

País de Gales

1 - 1

Serbia

domingo 13 de noviembre , 2016

Bulgaria

1 - 0

Bielorrusia

Chipre

3 - 1

Gibraltar

Hungría

4 - 0

Andorra

Luxembourg

1 - 3

Holanda

Suiza

2 - 0

Faroe Islands

Bélgica

8 - 1

Estonia

Greece

1 - 1

Bosnia Herzegovina

Portugal

4 - 1

Letonia

Clausura
Quarter-finals

martes 21 de febrero , 2017

Deportivo Saprissa

-

Pachuca

miércoles 22 de febrero , 2017

Tigres

-

Pumas

New York RB

-

Vancouver Whitecaps

jueves 23 de febrero , 2017

FC Dallas

-

Árabe Unido

POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Costa Rica

 6
2

México

 4
3

Panamá

 4
4

Honduras

 3
5

Trinidad y Tobago

 0
6

Estados Unidos

 0
Grupo A
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Arsenal

14
2

PSG

12
3

Ludogorets

3
4

Basel

2
Grupo B
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Napoli

11
2

Benfica

8
3

Besiktas

7
4

Dynamo Kyiv

5
Grupo C
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Barcelona

15
2

Man City

9
3

Mönchengladbach

5
4

Celtic

3
Grupo D
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Atlético

15
2

Bayern München

12
3

FC Rostov

5
4

PSV

2
Grupo E
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Monaco

11
2

Leverkusen

10
3

Tottenham

7
4

CSKA

3
Grupo F
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

BVB

14
2

Real Madrid

12
3

Legia Warsaw

4
4

Sporting Lisbon

3
Grupo G
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Leicester

13
2

FC Porto

11
3

FC København

9
4

Club Brugge

0
Grupo H
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Juventus

14
2

Sevilla

11
3

Lyon

8
4

Dinamo Zagreb

0
POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Real Madrid

 37
2

Barcelona

 34
3

Sevilla

 33
4

Villarreal

 29
5

Real Sociedad

 29
6

Atlético

 28
7

Athletic Club

 26
8

Eibar

 23
9

Espanyol

 22
10

Las Palmas

 21
11

Málaga

 21
12

Alavés

 21
13

Celta de Vigo

 21
14

Real Betis

 18
15

Deportivo Coruña

 16
16

Leganés

 16
17

Valencia CF

 12
18

Sporting de Gijón

 12
19

Granada CF

 9
20

Osasuna

 7
Grupo A
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Fenerbahçe

13
2

Man Utd

12
3

Feyenoord

7
4

Zorya Luhansk

2
Grupo B
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

APOEL

12
2

Olympiakos

8
3

BSC Young Boys

8
4

FC Astana

5
Grupo C
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

St Etienne

12
2

Anderlecht

11
3

Mainz 05

9
4

FK Qabala

0
Grupo D
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Zenit

15
2

AZ

8
3

Maccabi Tel Aviv

7
4

Dundalk

4
Grupo E
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Roma

12
2

Astra Giurgiu

8
3

Viktoria Plzen

6
4

FK Austria Wien

5
Grupo F
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

KRC Genk

12
2

Athletic Club

10
3

SK Rapid Wien

6
4

Sassuolo

5
Grupo G
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Ajax

14
2

Celta de Vigo

9
3

Standard Liège

7
4

Panathinaikos

1
Grupo H
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Shakhtar

18
2

KAA Gent

8
3

Sporting Braga

6
4

Konyaspor

1
Grupo I
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Schalke 04

15
2

FK Krasnodar

7
3

FC Red Bull Salzburg

7
4

Nice

6
Grupo J
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Fiorentina

13
2

PAOK Salonika

10
3

FK Qarabag

7
4

Slovan Liberec

4
Grupo K
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Sparta Prague

12
2

Hapoel Beer Sheva

8
3

Southampton

8
4

Internazionale

6
Grupo L
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Osmanlispor

10
2

Villarreal

9
3

FC Zürich

6
4

Steaua Bucharest

6
POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Chelsea

 49
2

Liverpool

 43
3

Man City

 39
4

Arsenal

 37
5

Tottenham

 36
6

Man Utd

 36
7

Everton

 27
8

West Bromwich

 26
9

Southampton

 24
10

Bournemouth

 24
11

Burnley

 23
12

Watford

 22
13

West Ham

 22
14

Stoke City

 21
15

Leicester

 20
16

Middlesbrough

 18
17

Crystal Palace

 16
18

Sunderland

 14
19

Hull City

 13
20

Swansea

 12
POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Juventus

 42
2

Roma

 38
3

Napoli

 35
4

Lazio

 34
5

Milan

 33
6

Atalanta

 32
7

Internazionale

 30
8

Torino

 28
9

Fiorentina

 27
10

Udinese

 25
11

Chievo

 25
12

Genoa

 23
13

Sampdoria

 23
14

Cagliari

 23
15

Bologna

 20
16

Sassuolo

 17
17

Empoli

 14
18

Palermo

 10
19

Crotone

 9
20

Pescara

 9
POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Bayern München

 39
2

RB Leipzig

 36
3

Hertha BSC

 30
4

Eintracht Frankfurt

 29
5

Hoffenheim

 28
6

BVB

 27
7

Köln

 25
8

Freiburg

 23
9

Leverkusen

 21
10

Mainz 05

 20
11

Schalke 04

 18
12

FC Augsburg

 18
13

Wolfsburg

 16
14

Mönchengladbach

 16
15

Werder Bremen

 16
16

Hamburgo

 13
17

FC Ingolstadt 04

 12
18

SV Darmstadt 98

 8
POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Nice

 44
2

Monaco

 42
3

PSG

 39
4

Lyon

 34
5

Guingamp

 30
6

Marseille

 30
7

Rennes

 28
8

St Etienne

 26
9

Toulouse

 26
10

Bordeaux

 25
11

Montpellier

 22
12

Lille

 21
13

Nancy

 21
14

Bastia

 20
15

Dijon

 19
16

Angers

 19
17

Nantes

 19
18

Metz

 19
19

Caen

 18
20

Lorient

 15
POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Feyenoord

 42
2

Ajax

 37
3

PSV

 34
4

sc Heerenveen

 29
5

AZ

 28
6

FC Utrecht

 25
7

FC Twente

 24
8

Vitesse

 23
9

Heracles Almelo

 21
10

FC Groningen

 20
11

Willem II

 19
12

N.E.C.

 19
13

Sparta Rotterdam

 17
14

ADO Den Haag

 17
15

Excelsior

 16
16

PEC Zwolle

 14
17

Roda JC Kerkrade

 13
18

Go Ahead Eagles

 12
POSEQUIPO PTS
1

Benfica

 38
2

FC Porto

 34
3

Sporting Braga

 32
4

Sporting Lisbon

 30
5

Vitória Guimarães

 30
6

Rio Ave

 23
7

GD Chaves

 22
8

Marítimo

 20
9

Vitória Setúbal

 19
10

Boavista

 17
11

Belenenses

 17
12

Arouca

 17
13

Paços de Ferreira

 16
14

Estoril Praia

 15
15

Feirense

 14
16

CD Nacional

 11
17

Moreirense

 11
18

Tondela

 10
Tabla General
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Brasil

27
2

Uruguay

23
3

Ecuador

20
4

Chile

20
5

Argentina

19
6

Colombia

18
7

Paraguay

15
8

Perú

14
9

Bolivia

7
10

Venezuela

5
Grupo A
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Francia

10
2

Holanda

7
3

Suecia

7
4

Bulgaria

6
5

Bielorrusia

2
6

Luxembourg

1
Grupo B
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Suiza

12
2

Portugal

9
3

Hungría

7
4

Faroe Islands

4
5

Letonia

3
6

Andorra

0
Grupo C
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Alemania

12
2

Northern Ireland

7
3

Azerbaiyán

7
4

República Checa

5
5

Noruega

3
6

San Marino

0
Grupo D
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

República de Irlanda

10
2

Serbia

8
3

País de Gales

6
4

Austria

4
5

Georgia

2
6

Moldavia

1
Grupo E
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Polonia

10
2

Montenegro

7
3

Dinamarca

6
4

Rumania

5
5

Armenia

3
6

Kazakhstan

2
Grupo F
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Inglaterra

10
2

Eslovenia

8
3

Eslovaquia

6
4

Lituania

5
5

Escocia

4
6

Malta

0
Grupo G
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

España

10
2

Italia

10
3

Israel

9
4

Albania

6
5

Macedonia

0
6

Liechtenstein

0
Grupo H
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Bélgica

12
2

Greece

10
3

Bosnia Herzegovina

7
4

Chipre

3
5

Estonia

3
6

Gibraltar

0
Grupo I
POS EQUIPO PTS
1

Croacia

10
2

Ucrania

8
3

Islandia

7
4

Turquía

5
5

Finlandia

1
6

Kosovo

1
El desastroso año de Cruz Azul

El desastroso año de Cruz Azul

Se acerca el WGC-Mexico Championship

Se acerca el WGC-Mexico Championship

¿Qué le falta a Chivas para ser campeón?

¿Qué le falta a Chivas para ser campeón?

Chivas | Los números de Almeyda

Chivas | Los números de Almeyda

Previo | New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Previo | New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Previo | Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Previo | Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Previo | Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Previo | Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Previo | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Previo | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

#EspecialesProta Un triatlón para la historia

#EspecialesProta Un triatlón para la historia

#EspecialesProta La derrota histórica de la Selección Azteca

#EspecialesProta La derrota histórica de la Selecc ...

31/12/2016  23:30 HRS.

¡Clemson derrota a Ohio State y avanzaa a la final de futbol americano colegial donde enfrentarán a Alabama!…

31/12/2016  23:00 HRS.

¡La "Barba" anota 53 puntos y consigue "Triple-Doble" ante @nyknicks!

31/12/2016  22:30 HRS.

¡Los @Bucks tuvieron un último cuarto dominante con el que vencieron a los @chicagobulls por 116-96!…

aztecadeportes
31/12/2016  23:30 HRS.

¡Deshaun Watson encabeza victoria de Clemson y jugarán ante Alabama para definir al campeón de la NCAAF!

31/12/2016  23:00 HRS.

¡La "Barba" tuvo su mejor desempeño en lo que va de la temporada durante la victoria de Houston Rockets 129-122 New York Knicks!

31/12/2016  22:30 HRS.

¡Giannis Antetokounmpo anotó 35 puntos en la aplastante victoria de Milwaukee Bucks sobre Chicago Bulls!

